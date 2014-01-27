  Dragon Innovation will give you $100,000 for a successful crowdfunded idea

Dragon Innovation is a crowdfunding site that offers you assistance from your idea to the finished hardware. And if it's successful, Dragon now promises a further $100,000 in funding.

The $1,000,000 challenge offers the $100,000 prize to any project that can break the million-dollar crowdfunded mark. This hasn't been achieved yet on Dragon.

READ: Bitcoin physical payment card Nio appears on Kickstarter, NFC and Bluetooth 4.0 capable

Dragon is different from the likes of Indiegogo and Kickstarter as it offers help along the way. If you come to Dragon with just an idea it can help you with professional engineers and designers so you know what lies ahead in developing the project. Dragon will help you prepare your crowdfunding project and even the manufacturing stage.

Successful projects from Dragon include the Hammerhead Navigation bike light and the manufacturing stages for the Pebble smartwatch.

The most a project using Dragon has raised is the $196,682 by Tessel, an internet-controlled micro-controller programmable in JavaScript.

Scott N. Miller, Dragon Innovation CEO and co-founder, says:"By working closely with great entrepreneurs from the very beginning, Dragon can provide a full spectrum of resources and experience to help companies succeed. It makes natural sense for us to extend this commitment in the form of funding to help hardware entrepreneurs achieve success."