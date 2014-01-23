  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Vine rounds up most memorable videos to celebrate its first birthday

|
  Vine rounds up most memorable videos to celebrate its first birthday
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

Twitter-owned Vine, the social network behind six-second videos, is celebrating its first birthday on Thursday with a "Year on Vine" webpage rounding up 18 minutes of the most memorable Vines throughout the year. "Through your creativity, humor and the momentous events you capture and share on Vine, we've come together in ways we never expected," the social network writes.

It's sure to take out a huge chunk of your day, rounding up the most liked, commented, and revined videos during the year. Featured are Vine stars including Nicholas Megalis, Jerome Jarre, BatDad, President Obama and Will Sasso. There's plenty of pranks and hi-jinks to be viewed.  

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments