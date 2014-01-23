  Vine rounds up most memorable videos to celebrate its first birthday

Twitter-owned Vine, the social network behind six-second videos, is celebrating its first birthday on Thursday with a "Year on Vine" webpage rounding up 18 minutes of the most memorable Vines throughout the year. "Through your creativity, humor and the momentous events you capture and share on Vine, we've come together in ways we never expected," the social network writes.

It's sure to take out a huge chunk of your day, rounding up the most liked, commented, and revined videos during the year. Featured are Vine stars including Nicholas Megalis, Jerome Jarre, BatDad, President Obama and Will Sasso. There's plenty of pranks and hi-jinks to be viewed.