  New Old Spice Internetervention virals are best ever: 9 prank webpages and 9 hilarious videos

In the world of online viral ad campaigns Old Spice is king. It has consistently made funny, interesting and, in more recent times, interactive videos. The original ads were hilarious, but the interactive Old Spice Muscle Music Vimeo commercial was nothing short of genius. How on Earth could the men's fragrance brand top that?

Enter its Internetervention spoof websites and subsequent videos. There are nine fake websites in total, each amusing in their own right. One advertises a gold Bluetooth headset, one a cologne with real protein in it, another 100 per cent black leather sheets. Try to buy any of the items, or click for more information anywhere on the site and the Old Spice Guy appears in a truly funny video. There are nine websites in total, so nine brilliant clips.

You even forget that they are advertising something. That's the clever bit.

We thoroughly recommend you check out toughsheets.com, glitzelectronics.com and smellpulse.com to start with. All nine are great though, and you can skip between them at the end of each video. There's also a button to send the site to a friend as a prank. You can bet what we'll be doing for the rest of the day.

We suspect you'll be doing the same.