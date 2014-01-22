  Tarantino ditches The Hateful Eight film after script leaks online

Big movie studios are always banging on about how the internet is killing films and now it's happened quite literally. Quentin Tarantino has ditched his film, The Hateful Eight, after his script leaked online.

Tarantino shared the early version of the script with a small group of actors involved with the project. Shortly after, it leaked online and has since slithered into every nook and cranny of the interwebs. The writer and director was not happy. He's not going to work on the film now that it's been ruined.

Tarantino said: "I’m very, very depressed. I finished a script, a first draft, and I didn't mean to shoot it until next winter, a year from now. I gave it to six people, and apparently it’s gotten out today."

It's interesting to see the internet can kill a film before it even gets off the ground. Until now most digital issues with films have been rights related as people torrent files for free.

Aware of the internet's support of his career Tarantino went on: "I am not talking out of both sides of my mouth, because I do like the fact that everyone eventually posts it, gets it and reviews it on the net. Frankly, I wouldn't want it any other way. I like the fact that people like my sh*t, and that they go out of their way to find it and read it. But I gave it to six motherf**king people!"

Tarantino will meet publishers this week to turn The Hateful Eight into a book.