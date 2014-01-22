  Deus Ex: The Fall now available on Android

Square Enix has released the much-lauded Deus Ex: The Fall on Android. It has been available for iPhone and iPad since June last year and now Android tablet and smartphone owners can find out why it's become a favourite with mobile gamers.

Deus Ex: The Fall is an RPG continuation of the novel set in the lavish cyberpunk gameworld, Deus Ex: The Icarus Effect. It features many of the elements of gameplay that Deus Ex: Human Revolution brought to the franchise. But there are several changes and improvements, including a control system that better suits touchscreen devices.

The game is set in 2027 and follows lead character Ben Saxon as he wages war against the powerful corporations that have seized control over the drug supply that keeps augmented humans alive.

The Android version is available on Google Play now for £4.99 ($6.99 in the US).