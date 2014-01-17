  Path social app lands for Windows Phone 8 in beta

Social network Path has released for the Windows Phone 8 platform, but it's available only in beta form.

Path, which is a mobile-only app with 23 million users, said Windows Phone 8 was its most requested platform. It therefore collaborated with Nokia and Microsoft to bring its service to Windows Phone 8 platform.

You can download the Path Beta in the Windows Phone Store starting today. The beta offers some of the popular features found in Path for iOS and Android, and it boasts Windows Phone-specific features. One of the new features is a Live Tile for the home screen, for instance.

"You can share photo, video, thought, location and sleep moments. You can post your moments to Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Foursquare; and choose whether you want to share a moment privately or just to your Inner Circle," announced Path.

Path said future versions of the Path for Windows Phone 8 app will include media moments, Path Messaging, and the Path Shop. Path subsequently promised to deliver continual updates and a "best-in-class Path app experience" for Nokia and Windows Phone devices.

Path a social networking-enabled photo sharing and messaging service that debuted for iOS in 2010. Prior to launching for Windows Phone 8, Path also released for Android's ecosystem. Compatibility includes Amazon Kindle Fire, Google Glass, and Samsung Galaxy Gear.

