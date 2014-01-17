  Backchat for iPhone app juggles anonymous messaging, social media, and gaming - and it was created by a teen

There's a new iPhone app called Backchat that chiefly lets you send anonymous messages to your friends on various social networks, and it was created by a 14-year-old teenager and his father.

Meet Daniel Singer. By day he's a high school student, and by night he's an app developer. He co-founded Backchat with his father because he's understands what teenagers want...unlike social giants like Facebook. It may have all the resources in the world, but Facebook's user base is hemorrhaging teens.

In an interview with FastCompany, Singer described Backchat as an app that breaks the conventions of established social media: “It allows your recipient to judge what you’re saying before they judge who said it," he explained.

Backchat allows you to connect to Facebook or Google+, and then you can send an anonymous message to any of your connections. The app will give the recipient a few clues about your identity. Clue examples include school, gender, etc. If the recipient wants more clues, they can buy nine for 99 cents.

Backchat break conventions because it prevents users from judging their friends: “On Facebook, if you post something, people view that content differently based on whether it’s their best friend, a friend they met in high school, or just some person they know, who they know their name," explained Singer.

Backchat allows users to read what connections have posted before knowing who actually posted it. It's a novel idea that no other social network has thus far developed. But that's not all: There's a built-in, addicting game in Backchat. Users are overcome by curiosity and must figure out who messaged them.

Beyond the anonymous messaging, social networking, and gameplay features, Backchat is unlike other social apps because it prevents some cyber-bullying: “Backchat is one-on-one, so there's nobody else around to laugh at mean comments," added Singer.

READ: Interviewy free iPhone app takes the hassle out of transcribing

Backchat is free and requires iOS 5.0 or later. It is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, though it is optimised for iPhone 5. Other clue packs range in price from 27 clues for $1.99 to 72 clues for $2.99.