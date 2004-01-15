  Know your web code? Take the Prezzy Box challenge and win a new job

Prezzy Box, the online gadget retailer, is hiring a web designer. But it's not just using the old CV submission system. It's created an online challenge to find the best of the best.

If you've got coding skills and are in the market for a new job - at a barn office with goats and gadgets galore - this could be for you.

We managed to get to level two of the job challenge before realising just how little code we know. Can you do better? Even if you're not going for the job it's a good bit of fun.

For those struggling on stage one, think outside of the box - literally. As for stage two, we'd love to hear how you did it and how far you got. Let us know in the comments section below.

The job title is Junior Web Developer and the application process is open now.