  Vimeo furthers support for emerging filmmakers by backing crowd funded movie projects with $500K

Vimeo is expanding its incentive scheme for emerging film-makers by backing creators who have earned $10,000 or more on crowd funding websites.

Film projects on sites such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo that qualify will be given distribution on Vimeo's On Demand platform through a year's free Pro account and the creators will received access to a $500,000 audience development fund.

This money is pledged by Vimeo to help successful candidates market their movies. The video streaming service will also work closely with the film-makers to create campaigns on and off Vimeo.com.

"Vimeo is committed to empowering filmmakers with the world’s best platform for direct distribution," said Greg Clayman, the company's general manager of audience networks.

"While crowd funding has changed the game in getting films made, Vimeo is taking the next step supporting filmmakers to get their work seen and purchased on Vimeo and across the web."

Vimeo's curation team will review qualifying films on the crowd funding platforms, and if you have a qualifying piece you would like to be considered, contact them on crowdfunding@vimeo.com.

Vimeo's On Demand service offers online distribution for films and TV programming you might not see in conventional places, and some that may also have had distribution elsewhere. There is a secure payment system set-up so viewers can buy or rent movies to watch online.

Those posting videos on the service receive 90 per cent of revenues. They also get to set their own prices for rental or purchase.

You can find out more and see the library of content already available at vimeo.com/ondemand.