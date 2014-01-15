  Win: A £500 Red Letter Day Lifestyle Voucher courtesy of Direct Line DrivePlus

It's that time of year again: Christmas is over and the season of indulgence is behind us. New Year's Resolutions have been made and can be tough to keep, whether it's a vow to lose weight, exercise more, find your dream job or simply spend less and save more.

But if your resolution this year was to drive a little more safely, you're in luck as Direct Line's new DrivePlus app will make it much easier to keep than staying away from the cookie jar. Plus in celebration of the app, Pocket-lint has teamed up with Direct Line to offer you the chance to win £500 in Red Letter Days Lifestyle Vouchers so you can reward yourself for sticking to it.

DrivePlus is a free app developed specially by Direct Line. Once downloaded, the app uses your phone's accelerometer and GPS functionality in order to measure key factors associated with the safety of your driving, including acceleration and braking.

If you download and register the app during the special promotional period you'll automatically be entered into a grand prize draw to win £3,000 of Sainsbury's gift vouchers.

For more information, visit www.drivepluswin.com.

To be in with a chance of winning the £500 in Red Letter Days Lifestyle Vouchers courtesy of Direct Line, simply answer the question below and leave us your details so we can contact you if you are the lucky winner.

Usual Pocket-lint terms and conditions apply; competition is open to UK residents only, no cash alternative is offered as prize. Competition closes 23:59 on Sunday 2 February 2014.

This competition has finished.