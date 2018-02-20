Internet of Things explained: Your complete guide to understanding IoT

If you own an Amazon Echo or a Ring video doorbell or a Nest Learning Thermostat, then you are an active IoT user.

IoT is short for Internet of Things. The concept/trend has been around for several years now, to the point where it has become ubiquitous. We don't think of ourselves as IoT users or that we own IoT gadgets. We just think of them as smart devices and enjoy how they help automate our lives or automate our homes. Nevertheless, IoT is a thing. And if you want to know more about it, keep reading.

IoT consists of everyday objects connected to internet

These can be devices, systems, sensors, gadgets, etc

The true definition is vague

IoT is when everyday objects and products are connected to the internet. These connected products can be devices, systems, sensors, and gadgets. So, when you see the phrase "IoT-enabled" or "connected", it means it is connected to the internet, capable of communicating data and being controlled remotely or automatically, and has the ability to streamline processes, like by saving money.

Kevin Ashton, digital innovation expert, is credited with coining the term. He defines IoT as such:

“If we had computers that knew everything there was to know about things -- using data they gathered without any help from us -- we would be able to track and count everything, and greatly reduce waste, loss and cost. We would know when things needed replacing, repairing or recalling, and whether they were fresh or past their best.”

If want the official definition for IoT, go here.

Cisco, a Silicon Valley conglomerate that manufactures and sells networking hardware, has come up with the three "Cs" to IoT:

Communication: An IoT device should collect and communicate information. For example, an IoT-enabled HVAC system can report if its air filter is clean and functioning properly. Or, Maersk, a shipping company, could use sensors to track the location of a refrigerated shipping container and its current temperature. Or, you, a consumer, could look to your Nest thermostat for data about your home's temperature. Control: You should be able to remotely or automatically control an IoT device. For example, a business can remotely turn on or shut down a specific piece of equipment or adjust the temperature in a climate-controlled environment. Or, you can use IoT to unlock your car or start the washing machine via an app. Or, you can use Amazon's Alexa platform to control your smart devices. Imagine saying, "Alexa, good night", which will trigger a scene that automatically causes your smart door lock to lock, your smart blinds to close, and your smart lights to turn off. Cost savings: This last one is a bit more loosely defined. While many companies will adopt IoT to save money, consumers will adopt IoT just to automate processes, like in their home, as well as to save money. For instance, you can use IoT-enabled sensors to, say, measure items, such as driving behavior and speed, in order to reduce fuel expense, or heating meters in homes to better understand energy consumption.

Oh man, if it has an internet connection and collects and communicates data, it's an IoT device.

They process data in the cloud

They connect over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc

They communicate over HomeKit, Alexa, etc

So, we've established that IoT devices can generate a lot of data - whether that be the temperature in your house (via your smart thermostat) or who visits you and passes by your house (via your smart doorbell). Next, you should know that manufacturers of these IoT devices process all that data in the cloud, usually courtesy of Microsoft's Azure IoT suite, Amazon Web Services, or Google Cloud.

Now, IoT devices can also connect and share data between themselves. They can do this over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth LE or LTE or ZigBee or Z-Wave or even satellite connections or another option. This vast number of different standards has already led to complications in interoperability. That's where platforms like Apple's HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Wink Hub, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant come in.

They make it easier for IoT devices - like thermostats, detectors, plugs, blinds, locks, sensors, and so on - to communicate with each other over a network. This is especially handy with smart home automation. Without those platforms, your Philips lights, which essentially have their own language, can't understand your Nest thermostat, which is made by a separate manufacturer and has its own language.

That means it's difficult to hook them together, control them with a single interface, or set them to perform automatic actions together, because they literally cannot understand each other - let alone connect or share data - without assistance. But, with HomeKit, for instance, they can communicate, allowing you to unlock their potential. They'll talk, be controlled together, and automate your life or home.

That's hard to count. But some researchers have predicted there will be 50 billion connected devices in the world by 2020. Let's also not forget that there were 78.1 million wearables sold in 2015, and that market is expected to grow to 411 million by 2020. All wearable technology, which includes smart watches, fitness trackers, VR headsets, and more, generate data and are therefore, technically, IoT-enabled.

They collect data and are targets for hackers

They're often insecure and can be rolled into botnets

They can also be too intrusive, so set your privacy limits

Ha. Well, that's a loaded question. ZDNet pointed out that security is one of the biggest issues with the IoT. Since these devices collect data on you and your home or business, they're prime targets for hackers. Unfortunately, too many manufacturers of IoT devices have given little thought to basics of security, like encrypting data in transit and at rest. Flaws in software are discovered on an everyday basis.

Hackers will attack anything from routers or webcams to refrigerators and ovens. These IoT devices' inherent lack of security often makes them easy to compromise and roll into giant botnets. Hackers will try to do things like track your location and eavesdrop on conversations. So, when it comes to buying an IoT device, it's important you get them from trusted manufacturers with a solid history.

Check out Pocket-lint's Smart Home hub to see our many reviews on IoT devices. It's also important to be mindful about all the different IoT devices you own and the types of data they regularly collect on you, as IoT can be a huge privacy headache. Take the smart home: it can tell when you wake up (via your smart coffee machine ), how long you brush your teeth (via your smart toothbrush), and more.

It can even tell what radio station you listen to (via your smart speaker) and what type of food you eat (via your smart oven or fridge). But, in most cases, you can set limits on data collection in the device's settings, so it's worth checking that out every time.

See some of our IoT-related guides: