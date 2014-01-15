News Republic app updated with 'Smart News Recommendations' to enhance personalised news discovery

The company behind the News Republic app for Android and iOS has announced News Republic 4.0, an update that brings several enhancements to the app. The update will be available on Google Play and the iTunes App Store at some point on Wednesday.

Found in the new update, the new My News Profile feature is a personalised news profile that gets smarter about readers’ preferred topics as they read. Readers can access their Reader Profile anytime, and new Interest Symbols inform readers of personally relevant articles when browsing the stream.

Personal recommendations within the News Republic app are powered by TagNav, a tool that searches 1,000,000 topics to serve readers with news they'll find interesting. It will look at what they're reading over time to better judge content.

In News Republic you get to customise your landing page, or home page, of the app, showing the headline topics you’re subscribed to. These are quick and easy to select, as you’re guided through the process on first start. It's about customising the news experience to your own preferences.

A new “One Feed” feature highlights breaking news on the users’ own personal topics of interest within the update. You'll also find an enhanced layout and design that improves reading, and integration with social media has become more convenient to access.

News Republic groups the sources in topics, rather than giving you access to all the individual sources to choose between. That means you don’t have to subscribe to all the different publications, you get a broad offering from all of them.

News Republic is behind the same news wire that powers Blinkfeed on HTC devices - and, hey, you'll even find Pocket-lint articles on there. You can grab the update from the respective app stores when it becomes available.