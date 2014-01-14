  Winamp will live on, as AOL finds a buyer

After being on the brink of death, famed music player Winamp will live on to please more users, thanks to AOL selling the software to digital audio business Radionomy for a deal worth between $5 million and $10 million, reports TechCrunch.

The internet was in a bit of shock when the closure of Winamp was announced in November. It came out of nowhere, as it appeared AOL was tired of maintaining the software. It then sought to find a buyer.

Winamp is known for its wide-ranging multi-format audio file support, plug-in updates and skins, graphical sound visualisation, playlist support, and media library features. In 2010 it extended to Android devices other than the PC.

Radionomy intends to offer Winamp’s media player just as it is today.