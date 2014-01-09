King does it again with Farm Heroes Saga, out now on iPhone, iPad and Android

King, the studio behind smash hit iOS and Android games including Candy Crush Saga and Papa Pear Saga, has done it again. Released a week ago, new match-three game Farm Heroes Saga is in the top five of both the iTunes App Store and Google Play free apps charts.

The free-to-play game has a similar mechanic to Candy Crush Saga in that you have to match three or more on-screen items to collect them and create chains of reactions. This time though, rather than sweets and treats, you have to collect "Cropsies" - fruit and vegetables.

Like King's other games, you can link it to your Facebook profile and then play across devices, including Facebook itself, with a version of the game being available online since March 2013. Friends will also see your progress and be able to send you extra lives and boosts, which will help you move through the game quicker.

These items are also available to buy for real money, as are unlocks for later levels. There are 100 levels available at launch and King plans to add to that number in the future.

Where Farm Heroes Saga differs from Candy Crush is that it also features rechargeable boosters and challenging boss battles where players take on the evil Rancid the Racoon every few levels or so.

"Ever since we first launched the original instalment of Farm Heroes Saga on Facebook, the mobile version has been one of our community's most requested titles," said Tommy Palm, games guru at King.

"We hope that its snackable nature and rewarding progression system will prove to be as much of a hit with mobile players as it has been with our Facebook fans."

Farm Heroes Saga can be downloaded from iTunes and Google Play now.