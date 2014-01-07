  Yahoo acquires Aviate to better surface information at the moment it's useful

Yahoo has acquired Aviate, an app for Android that reorganises your homescreen to be relevant to your surroundings. It uses Wi-Fi, GPS, Accelerometer and Time, surfacing information at the moment it’s useful.

On stage at CES 2014 in Las Vegas, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer said the company could use Aviate's technology to deliver content in a smarter and more personalised manner. Yahoo added in a blog post that Aviate will be a central part of its Android-based experiences in the future. Aviate did previously say it had iOS plans, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

An acquisition price wasn't named. Aviate can be added to the long list of other companies Yahoo has acquired over the past year under Marissa Mayer, as the company works to make a huge comeback.

"At Yahoo, we want to make everyone’s daily habits more inspiring and entertaining through beautiful, personalized, and innovative products," the company wrote on its blog. "Aviate fits perfectly with our team and vision. We are excited to welcome Mark, Paul, Will, and the team to Yahoo."

The Aviate app on Android still remains in private beta and won't be closed down in the time being. To celebrate the acquisition, Yahoo has opened 25,000 more spots in the beta for people who use code “Yahoo”.