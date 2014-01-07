  Eye-Fi Labs testing platform and beta Mac desktop receiver software now available

Eye-Fi is at the 2014 CES tradeshow in Las Vegas, where the wireless memory card-maker has launched Eye-Fi Labs and announced a beta Mac desktop receiver software.

Starting with Eye-Fi Labs, Eye-Fi describe it as an "experimental platform for customers who want to preview and test new Eye-Fi technology". It will allow access to new mobile apps and beta product features for Eye-Fi wireless memory cards before they're available to the public.

As for the beta Mac desktop receiver software, it follows the release of Eye-Fi's Windows desktop receiver for Mobi cards last month. The Eye-Fi Mobi card transfers photos, videos, etc, directly to both Mac and Windows desktops, but the desktop receiver gives Mobi card users more choice in where their content can be transferred, stored and shared.

The free beta period for the Mac desktop receiver includes features like simple set-up with a 10-digit activation code, the ability to transfer anywhere with built-in WiFi, compatibility with hundreds of cameras and automatic backs-ups.

Eye-Fi said its product development teams will monitor and engage directly with Eye-Fi Lab participants. You can register for the Labs platform or the beta desktop receiver for Mac at the Eye-Fi Labs website.