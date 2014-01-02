Missed the New Year's Eve fireworks? Here's some of the best in superb YouTube-o-vision
And so we are now a couple of days into 2014 and for many, the end of 2013 went with a bang. Several in fact. Major cities around the world held spectacular firework displays that saw in the new year for each in style. It could even be said that some went that extra mile to outdo each other.
However, like some of us, you might have missed your own country's event, or haven't seen the displays held in other nations, so we've rounded up some of the best for you to have a look at. And although we can't recreate the multi-sensory experience of the one held in the centre of London, with smells released at the same time as the rockets, we'll start with that one nonetheless.
London
Sydney
Dubai
Taipei
New York
Magic Kingdom, Disney World (Orlando)
What was your favourite? Seen any others around the 'net that put these to shame? Let us know in the comments below...
