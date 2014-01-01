  Essential Android games: First 5 games to download on your new smartphone

If you own a new smartphone and would like to stock up on the absolute, must-have games for Android, there are some essential games you should download immediately after setting up a new phone.

The Google Play Store is filled with thousands of apps, games, books, movies - so much so that it's easy to get a headache while trying to figure out which games are worth your hard-earned money. Pocket-lint has come to the rescue by compiling a Top 5 list - in no particular order - of some of the best Android smartphone games.

This list features the essentials; the games you just can't resist. They're popular, they're addictive, they're entertaining, and they're everything you need to have fun with an Android smartphone. And some of them are free.

Check 'em out below, and let us know in the comments what you think.

Ingress is an augmented reality, multiplayer online game created by Google's Niantic Labs start-up. It's currently only available for Android devices, and it has everything you could want in a game: strange videos, weird clues, futuristic-like language, an underground cyber war, and the ability to explore in (near) real time. It's more than an interesting Google project though: it's a fantastically fun time-suck.

Google Play: Ingress

Rymdkapsel is the Swedish word for space capsule, and it's a minimalist real-time strategy video game that chiefly lets you build a space station on a flat plane. It's also a great mobile strategy game with colourful shapes and agressive waves of aliens. In a nutshell, Rymdkapsel is hard to walk away from. You’ll play it on the bus or when waiting for a medical appointment, and it'll definitely distract you, consequently making you ignore your wife or husband.

Google Play: Rymdkapsel

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery is an indie adventure video game that resembles a dark fantasy adventure - with 8-bit art graphics. It's a rather grim tale that follows the tumultous adventures of a lone Scythian warrior and her dog as they try to recover a tome and unlock ancient powers capable of fending off an evil force. If an evocative narrative mashed with vintage design is your thing, than download this game today.

Google Play: Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery

Star Command is a space exploration and combat simulation game that allows you to act as captain of a starship. You're tasked with exploring the galaxy and defending a crew from hostile aliens. The campaign is linear, and the RPG elements are engrossing. Overall, it's a great game. And if you're wondering where you've heard of this game before, it's a successful Kickstarter campaign that received a lot of press in late 2012 and early 2013.

Google Play: Star Command



Contre Jour is a physics-based puzzle video game published by Electronic Arts through its label Chillingo. The story stars a little blob named Petit. You can move him around by manipulating his environment using the touchscreen. The game's visual aspects are what truly stand out, though. Contre Jour is beautiful. You'll see many silhouettes and hear moody music composed by David Ari Leon. It's like World of Goo meets Limbo. In other words, this game is a must-have.

Google Play: Contre Jour