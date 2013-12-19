Cut the Rope 2 out now for iPhone and iPad
ZeptoLab's official sequel to one of the biggest-selling apps of all time is now available. Cut the Rope 2 can be downloaded from iTunes for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch for 69p and it promises to meet every fan's expectations.
As before, you have to feed Om Nom candies through cutting ropes and manipulating objects around him, although this time he will be joined by a cast of other Nommies who will help out across the 120 levels that are featured in the main game.
New backdrops are also present, including a forest, junkyard, city park, sandy dam and underground settings. An Android version is also planned for early 2014.
Although the game comes for a nominal fee, there are also in-app purchases to help you should you find it hard to progress. Perseverance should also allow you to fully completely the game without paying out any further sums.
Find out more on Cut the Rope 2 at cuttherope.net/cuttherope2.
- Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
- What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
- New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
- Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
- How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
- WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
- If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
- Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
- What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
- What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
Comments