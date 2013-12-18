Oggl 2.0 released by Hipstamatic, more new features than you can shake a stick at

Hipstamatic has released version 2.0 of Oggl, which brings about a smorgasbord of new features that change the Instagram-rivalling photo app dramatically.

The design is different from before and the whole look and feel have been altered to make for a better user experience.

The homepage is now a customisable grid, with different feeds being represented based on your interests and own personal photos. You can even add your Instagram account to the home screen, and can therefore track it from within Oggl.

Collections are new too, allowing you to collect and follow inspiring sets of images, from live music bands of your choice. You can group together the best of the best images posted using Oggl and subscribe to other people's collections too.

The new Discovery tab helps you find the best photos from the rest of the community, and search has been optimised too.

A new Profiles tab organises photos by capture and collected, plus tap-to-zoom image viewing, expanded biogs and live links to "help people grow their photographic reach".

Oggl 2.0 is free to download and is available on a subscription of $2.99 quarterly and yearly for $9.99. A subscription comes with access to Hipstamatic's entire archive of lens and film filters.