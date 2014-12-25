9 free Android apps you must download first

If you're the proud owner of a brand new Android device (or just looking for inspiration), then one of the first things you'll be wanting to do is get some great apps.

Although all phones will do a lot in their naked form, it's the apps that really dress things up and bring you all the fun. To save you searching too far and wide, here are some of our top free Android apps to smarten up your smartphone.

You'll probably head for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social networks first, but here are nine other apps to consider in your first run of downloads.

SwiftKey is smart keyboard that not only gives you get great spelling correction but it also offers predictive word suggestions by learning how you use language.

You can also apply themes, choose the size and position of your keyboard and have it learn from Facebook, Twitter and Gmail to get your favourite phrases ready to use. It used to cost you to but now this clever little number is all free.

Download SwiftKey

If you want to read on your device and own a Kindle already, then Kindle for Android is an absolute must. Opening the gateway to books you may have previously purchased and staying in sync with your other Kindle devices, you'll be able to read your books whenever you want on your phone.

If you don't have a Kindle that's fine too though with this app offering access to over one million e-books and you can shop for more too, with over 650,000 titles sitting in the £3.99 or less category and 200,000 Kindle-exclusive titles that you won't find anywhere else.

Download Kindle

If you're not already a Dropbox user, you should be. Your device may even give you more free storage space, so it's well using. Dropbox is a simple way to either back-up your photos or share files to and from your devices. It's also really handy for making sure you've got your essential documents - like your insurance details - within easy reach.

Once installed, you will be able to access any file you save to your Dropbox account from any of your devices, whether that be your computer, Android phone or tablet, as well as the Dropbox website.

Download Dropbox

If you like messaging and want to talk to friends across all platforms be that Android, iPhone, BlackBerry or Windows Phone, then WhatsApp is for you.

This service will let you send messages and photos without the charges you might get from SMS or MMS - great for those at home on Wi-Fi with a limited allowance. It's simple, easy to use and will get the message through with very little connection.

Download WhatsApp

Whether you're a subscriber or not, Spotify will stream music of your choosing to your phone. Premium subscribers get full control with no adverts, but you can get "shuffle play" without paying a penny, if you're happy with the odd advert.

It will certainly let you listen to that new album you're unsure of whether to buy or your favourite One Direction song and there are a number of playlists available to listen to as well.

Download Spotify

If you want to get more from your lock screen, then Cover may do the trick. The smart lock screen will adapt the shortcuts it offers to match your behaviour, with your frequently-used apps rising to the top for instant access.

It will also let you peek into an app with a swipe, which is really clever, as well as letting you set-up profiles for different times of the day - home or work - so you get the relevant apps straight away.

Download Cover

FIFA 15 is the essential game for football fans featuring over 10,000 players, 583 licensed teams, 33 leagues and 34 real stadiums. It requires a lot of storage space, but it's a really impressive mobile game that will see you playing those fixtures no matter where you are.

You'll be able to build your ultimate team, as well as choose your play style, formation and kits, competing with your friends anytime and anywhere.

Download FIFA 15

Photo Grid is a collage maker that allows you to combine numerous photos into one image so you can share one on your social networks or via email, rather than having to upload several.

There are plenty of templates to choose from plus you can also apply filters and add stickers or text onto your creations. Photo Grid has a video slide feature too, as well as a FilmStrip feature so you can turn your images into stories with motion.

Download Photo Grid

City Mapper is for the London commuter or visitor who needs to find the best route to get from A to B. It gives you real time data on all modes of transport and it will tell you how long and how much it will cost you to use each.

You can tailor the app around your needs and along with disruption information, this app will also tell you how many calories you have burnt and keep a note of your saved routes. It works in Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Rom, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston and Mexico City too, as well as supports Android Wear for those of you that are smartwatch users.

Download Citymapper