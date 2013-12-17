  Mailbox is no longer a Gmail-only app, adds support for Yahoo and iCloud

You can now use that Dropbox-owned Mailbox app that you waited forever to download with more email services than Gmail.

Mailbox is heralded for its easy-to-use and innovative features, including swipe-based email sorting and filtering. The app has been limited to Gmail since launch however, effectively stemming its potential growth. Now though, Mailbox has announced support for Yahoo, iCloud, me.com, and mac.com email addresses through an app update.

"This is a big step for us — we get more requests for Yahoo and iCloud support than for any other feature," revealed Mailbox in a blog post on Tuesday, suggesting many Mailbox users have long complained about the app's limited support for email services other than Gmail.

When Mailbox officially launched in February 2013, coverage hype coupled with the ability to pre-register caused a wait list to form. Hundreds of thousands of users signed up to download Mailbox and give it whirl, and it would take two months before the app could completely become available to users without wait-listing.

Many of those wait-listed users have presumably also waited for Mailbox to become more than an over-glorified Gmail app. While the app is admittedly beautiful in design, its functionality was obviously limited. Today's update not only includes support for more services but also background syncing and options to disable 'help me get to zero' banner and the swipe to open drawer.

READ: Dropbox snaps up Mailbox app

You can grab the latest version of Mailbox through Apple's App Store. The app has nearly a perfect score based on thousands of reviews.