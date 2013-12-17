  Original 1996 Tomb Raider video game releases for iOS with 'full, unedited, unadulterated experience'

If you like classic video games and have 69p to spare, you'll be happy to learn that the original Tomb Raider is now available for iOS devices.

The game boasts the "full, unedited, unadulterated experience from the classic release at a super-low price", according to developer Square Enix. In fact, the game is described as such on Apple's App Store.

"Adventurer Lara Croft has been hired to recover the pieces of an ancient artefact known as the Scion. With her fearless acrobatic style she runs, jumps, swims and climbs her way towards the truth of its origin and powers - leaving only a trail of empty tombs and gun-cartridges in her wake."

Notable features include epic exploration around the lost city of Atlantis and ancient Egyptian pyramids, acrobatic gunplay, and combat with lethal predators. The game also includes two extra chapters that were included in the game’s 1998 re-release.

Square Enix said you can expect a total play time of around 15 hours and support for game controllers like the MOGA Ace Power and the Logitech PowerShell.

The original Tomb Raider that released in 1996 for PlayStation and other systems was an action-adventure video game developed by Core Design and published by Eidos Interactive. It inspired a series sequels, including a reboot, and even a movie.

The new (yet classic) Tomb Raider requires iOS 7.0 or later, and it is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. It currently has a 4-star rating on the App Store.