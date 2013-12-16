  Yahoo Weather for iPad lands on App Store, bringing same design as popular iPhone version

Yahoo's extremely well-received weather app for iPhone has just released for iPad.

Version 1.5 of Yahoo Weather is now live in Apple's App Store, optimising the same design and layout found in the iPhone app for the larger screen. There's also a new sharing experience, in which users on the iPad can select the share icon on the home screen or “Share” in the sidebar to share content.

The Yahoo Weather app for iOS is unique because it relies on your device’s location to serve up background imagery from Flickr. Those images also mirror current conditions around you. You can even scroll to see a detailed forecast, such as hourly and daily predictions, wind speed and precipitation, and you can navigate interactive animations throughout the stunning interface.

Many people already think Yahoo's new weather app is better than what Apple currently offers, and that's largely because of the simple design. In fact, this year saw many apps land with simplistic designs, including the popular email app Mailbox. Apple further amplified this trend by launching iOS 7 last autumn, giving it a complete UI overhaul with flatter, cleaner aesthetics.

Check out the Yahoo Weather app for yourself. After all, it's a free download. It also has a near-perfect rating on the App Store. So, what's stopping you?