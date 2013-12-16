  TimeAppsule mobile lets you send messages, pics and videos locked to open at a certain time

TimeAppsule is the world’s first app that lets users give time-locked gifts which open when the sender decides. Within the virtual capsule can be placed photos, videos, voice recordings, an invitation to a set location and personal messages.

With the likes of Snapchat we’ve already got self-destructing messages for video but nothing for timed release. The TimeAppsule has a selection of capsules for varying occasions but internally they’re completely open to store whatever is needed.

We like the idea of a birthday card and video message that can be opened only on a person’s birthday but they can receive it earlier. It’s both something to look forward to and also means you can send your wishes even if you’re away that day.

Louise Orpin, co-founder of TimeAppsule, said: "Mobile devices currently provide functionality to share immediate or self-destructing gifts, messages and content, but not content which unlocks at a set time. We want to change the way users curate their gifts and messages across the globe, putting even more power in the sender’s hands."

TimeAppsule is free and available on the Apple App Store today with Android to follow soon.