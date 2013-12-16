  Family Guy aims to take on The Simpsons: Tapped Out with similar free-to-play iOS and Android game

Fox Digital Entertainment and developer TinyCo will release a Family Guy mobile game for iPhone, iPad and Android early next year in a similar vein to the hugely successful The Simpsons: Tapped Out from Fox and EA Mobile.

It will be free-to-play and feature adventure simulation gameplay, where you travel through Quahog, recruiting and sometimes taking on characters from the entire history of the animated series. In-app purchases will be available to enhance the game, but it will be able to be played without spending a penny.

Few other details are available, but animated star of the show and father of the Griffin family Peter Griffin revealed that he's looking forward to the game's release. "It's really fun," he said. "Plus, if you play it for more than three hours it counts as going outside!"

The Simpsons: Tapped Out has regularly featured in the top five grossing applications on iTunes. It allows you to rebuild Springfield in your own image, unlocking many buildings and characters for free as you progress through the game - although there is also a lot of exclusive premium content that must be bought. It is likely that model will be adopted by Family Guy.