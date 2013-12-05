The Snowman and The Snowdog game hits iPad, iPhone and Android in time for Christmas

We're walking on the Air. The iPad Air, that is. Channel 4 has released The Snowman and The Snowdog, a game application based on the 2012 sequel to Raymond Briggs's seasonal favourite The Snowman. It's also available for other iPads, the iPhone and Android devices, but those didn't quite fit into the iconic song lyrics so aptly.

The game is a free download from iTunes and Google Play respectively and is of the endless runner genre, albeit a bit more calm and gentle than Temple Run or Jetpack Joyride.

Players have to guide the Snowman and Snowdog to the North Pole, taking in the sites shown in last year's animated Christmas special along the way. The art style is very reminiscent of the cartoon and Brigg's original drawings and the game is a sequel of sorts to The Snowman game that was downloaded more than one million times in the UK alone last year.

It is a freemium game, so there are in-app purchases for shortcuts and customisations, but players can still access all parts of the game for free. It was developed by Brit company Big Bit, which is based in Brighton.