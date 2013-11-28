  Papa Pear Saga from Candy Crush developer now available on Android, iPhone and iPad

King has released its mobile game follow-up to Candy Crush Saga and Pet Rescue Saga and it proves to be every bit as addictive as its stablemates.

Papa Pear Saga is a Pachinko game, much like Peggle, but adds extra touches that make it both ridiculously moreish and work within the free-to-play model adopted by the developer.

You must shoot Papa Pears out of a cannon at the top of the screen, fulfilling tasks that are set to you. Some require you to fire the pears into pots at the bottom of the screen, picking up points and bonuses along the way by bashing into the on-screen fruits and vegetables. Some are more specific.

The game has been a favourite of Facebook players for some time and, like King's other titles, the Android and iOS versions link up with your account so you can pick up and play on whichever device you fancy.

Also like other King games, Papa Pear Saga is free-to-play so you can speed your progress using paid-for power ups or unlock later level packs. You can also purchase extra lives, but they replenish fairly quickly anyway. You don't have to pay for any of these items as the Facebook community can gift them to you, but many do.

Papa Pear Saga is available as a free download from Google Play and iTunes now.