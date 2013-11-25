  Katie Couric joins Yahoo to become Global Anchor in 2014

Renowned journalist and correspondent Katie Couric will be joining Yahoo as global anchor, starting in early 2014, Yahoo announced. Couric will be one of several of media personalities assisting Yahoo's new media push under CEO Marissa Mayer.

Couric, 56, has a lengthy resume at ABC News, CBS and NBC, but is now jumping into internet waters. Couric will still continue her daily "Katie" talk show on ABC, on top of her Yahoo duties, but many have speculated it won't go on for a third season.

ABC and Yahoo have a partnership, so presumably Couric's "Katie" talk show work will show up on Yahoo, as well.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of a leading company at the intersection of content and technology,” said Katie Couric. “I have great admiration for Marissa Mayer and her team and their commitment to bringing news, entertainment and information to the Yahoo community across multiple platforms.”

Couric will go back to her journalistic routes with her Yahoo position, and "will cover the world’s most interesting stories and newsmakers", according to Yahoo. It's not clear how often Couric content will be released. Terms of her deal weren't disclosed, but Yahoo is sure to put her on the front page of its website "being the face of Yahoo News".



Yahoo's media push has been centred around bringing on talent from other organisations. Mayer has been able to pick up tech columnist David Pogue, Yahoo news editor-in-chief Megan Liberman, and national political columnist Matt Bai, all from the New York Times, in recent months.

"At Yahoo, we are investing in bringing our users the absolute best content and video experiences available — and this is just the beginning," Mayer wrote.

