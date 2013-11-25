  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Download a free 24-bit lossless audio track every day up to Christmas

|
  Download a free 24-bit lossless audio track every day up to Christmas

Those generous guys over at Linn have obviously had enough of chocolate Advent calendars and want to give a little something extra. That’s why from 1 December for the next 25 days you can get a free 24-bit Studio Master song at FLAC or ALAC lossless quality.

From 1 December up to Christmas Day the record label and music system-maker Linn will be dishing out the tracks online. Since they’re 24-bit Studio Master versions of tracks you’ll hear them at the quality they were recorded,  rather than a compressed MP3 that loses a lot of top and bottom end quality.

While this is fun to enjoy high-quality music for those who don’t usually try it, there’s also a chance to broaden your listening style. Tracks span from Sir Charles Mackerra and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra to Britain’s First Lady of jazz Claire Martin, or electronic legend Jean-Michel Jarre to name a few.

Head over to Linn now and get yourself a free sample song today in preparation for your Advent calendar for the ears.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  2. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  3. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  4. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
  5. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  1. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  2. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  3. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  4. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  5. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
Comments