  Download a free 24-bit lossless audio track every day up to Christmas

Those generous guys over at Linn have obviously had enough of chocolate Advent calendars and want to give a little something extra. That’s why from 1 December for the next 25 days you can get a free 24-bit Studio Master song at FLAC or ALAC lossless quality.

From 1 December up to Christmas Day the record label and music system-maker Linn will be dishing out the tracks online. Since they’re 24-bit Studio Master versions of tracks you’ll hear them at the quality they were recorded, rather than a compressed MP3 that loses a lot of top and bottom end quality.

While this is fun to enjoy high-quality music for those who don’t usually try it, there’s also a chance to broaden your listening style. Tracks span from Sir Charles Mackerra and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra to Britain’s First Lady of jazz Claire Martin, or electronic legend Jean-Michel Jarre to name a few.

Head over to Linn now and get yourself a free sample song today in preparation for your Advent calendar for the ears.