  One For All Nevo app and Wi-Fi bridge turn your iPad or Android tablet into an universal remote

Universal remote control specialist One For All has launched an app that when coupled with the company's Nevo Wi-Fi bridge turns your iPad or Android tablet into a fully functioning remote.

The URC8800 bridge sits somewhere in the room and fires out infrared control codes to your kit, as prompted by the Tablet Remote app. This means you can control any and all of your home entertainment equipment using a tablet, and there is even an electronic programme guide for your specific set-top-box or TV tuner.

Codes for over 300,000 devices from 6,000 brands are available from the One For All database, so your kit should be represented. And the bridge will work with up to 80 devices.

The tablet app features large button layouts and simple graphics for each stored device, and the EPG features two weeks of full programme information, including photos and cast lists.

There is also One Touch Activity Control to set up multiple actions at once, such as turning on the TV and Blu-ray player to watch a film. You can pre-define up to 20 different activities.

The app is available for free, while the Tablet Remote Wi-Fi bridge costs £59 and is available from Amazon, Maplins and the One For All webstore at oneforall.co.uk.