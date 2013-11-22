  The Walking Dead developer working on Game of Thrones for iOS?

Telltale Games, the developer behind the critically acclaimed adventure game series based on The Walking Dead comic books, is rumoured to be giving Game of Thrones the same treatment.

It is soon to release the first part of the second season of The Walking Dead, which will be coming to Xbox 360, PS3, PC and iOS devices, and the second part of The Wolf Among Us based on the Fables comic books is also imminent for consoles and computers. The first part is coming to iPad too.

An adventure game adaptation of Game of Thrones is a natural fit for the developer therefore, although it is yet to confirm whether it is indeed part of its plans.

Speaking to IGN, Steve Allison, senior vice-president of publishing neither confirmed nor denied the rumour. "We get these sorts of rumours about what we could be working on next cropping up all the time. Officially we have no comment," he said.

The games site claims that it has heard from multiple sources about the possibility though, and is confident that we will see a game in the foreseeable future. Whether it is based on the books, the TV show or, even, the adapted comic book series is yet to be seen.