Nominet pushes 'snappier' .uk web addresses over .co.uk

Internet in the UK has had a significant change, with web addresses ending in .uk due to become available in the summer of 2014. This will essentially see the running-down of .co.uk and .org.uk addresses in the future.

New domains will cost £3.50 a year for one year or £2.50 a year for multi-year registrations. That's the same price for a co.uk domain, according to Nominet, the company responsible for the .uk internet infrastructure.

Existing .uk customers - more than 10 million - will have the opportunity to use the shorter equivalent of their current address. They'll also have five years to decide whether they want to use it in addition to or instead of the domain they already hold. All existing domains will continue to run as normal.

“We’re excited to offer the option of a shorter, snappier domain name that we believe will appeal to both our existing customers and the businesses and bloggers of tomorrow," said Lesley Cowley, CEO at Nominet, in a release.

Nominet will provide an exact launch date for its .uk services by February 2014, though today's announcement notably means the UK will be brought into line with Germany’s .de and the French .fr.