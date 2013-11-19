  Flickr Photo Books launch: Turn your Flickr photos into hardcover books

There are plenty of photo services on the market that can transform your digital memories into physical ones, but that hasn't stopped Flickr from offering its own service.

Flickr - a Yahoo-owned company - has announced Flickr Photo Books, which enables you to turn saved Flickr photos into a professional-quality book. Naturally, this online product has arrived "just in time" for Christmas.

To get started, all you have to do is have a Flickr account with some stored photos. Pick your favourite photo set, then click on the Photo Book icon, and Flickr will automatically turn it into a Flickr Photo Book. The service will send the book to whatever address you designate.

"Our focus with Flickr Photo Books is to make it simple and intuitive to create a book that always looks great and is beautifully finished," Flickr explained in a blog post." From the handpicked full-bleed layouts, to the heavy stock photo Lustre paper and the image-based cover with matching dust jacket, we know you’re going to love your books.

You can also go to flickr.com/create to start making a Flickr Photo Book today. Hardcover books start at $34.95 (£22). Unfortunately, the service is only available in the US.