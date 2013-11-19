  Apple TV adds Yahoo Screen and PBS apps, bringing shows like SNL and Antiques Roadshow

Apple TV users in the US now have two more content-provider apps for browsing and watching television shows in Yahoo Screen and PBS.

One month after launching Yahoo Screen for iOS, Yahoo has released Yahoo Screen for the Apple TV set-top box. The app includes episodes from shows like Saturday Night Live, The Colbert Report and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Some of the Yahoo Screen content is provided by Yahoo partners like Conde Nast magazines, ABC News and the Onion. The app also features original Yahoo programmes, of course, as well as live news, events and music.

The PBS app includes shows like Nova, Frontline and Antiques Roadshow. The last three seasons of Downton Abbey will also be available for a limited time following their on-air broadcast in the US, according to AllThingsD. Amazon has acquired exclusive streaming rights for that show’s old episodes.

The PBS app requires that Apple TV users sign in with Facebook, Google+ or PBS. They'll also have to designate their local PBS affiliate broadcast - but the app doesn’t demand authentication or a paid subscription from users.

Unfortunately, as Engadget noted, the new apps are available only to Apple TV users in the US. We've contacted Yahoo to see if and when UK users will ever have access to Yahoo Screen, and we'll update once more details become available.