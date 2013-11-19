  Get your kids cooking like Michelin star chefs with free Great British Chefs Kids Christmas iOS app

Great British Chefs and Tesco have joined forces to release a new free app for the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch that is designed to encourage kids to help out with Christmas meals. The Cooking with Kids Christmas App features 75 recipes from launch created by some of Britain's finest chefs, and a further 30 will be added at the beginning of December.

Each recipe has been created to be simple to understand and use, and the entire collection has been curated to ensure it offers a balance of healthy meals, savoury and sweet treats and includes a selection of vegetarian dishes too.

They are explained with clear steps, highlighting where kids can get involved. There are also child-friendly videos with easy-to-follow instructions and techniques.

Chefs involved includes Marcus Wareing, chef and owner of The Gilbert Scott as well as his eponymous two Michelin star restaurant at the Berkley hotel in London. "Christmas is a great time to get children involved in the kitchen as they are excited about the festive period," Wareing said. "This visually inspiring app gives children the chance to learn and practise a whole range of skills as well as providing hours of cooking that can be enjoyed by the whole family."

The Great British Chefs Kids Christmas app is available on iTunes now.