John Lewis The Bear & The Hare Christmas ad supported by iPad and Android app, toys and more
In the last few years John Lewis has rivalled Marks and Spencer in producing the best Christmas television adverts for the UK and its latest, The Bear & The Hare, cost the high street chain £1 million to produce, with a further £6 million dedicated to backing it up with a dedicated iPad and Android tablet application, soft toys, online activities - including a Make your own card service - and in-store experiences. In short, it has really gone to town on the theme.
The song used in the advert is a cover version of Keane's Somewhere Only We Know performed by Lily Allen and will be available to download through iTunes. The app will also be available soon and is titled The Bear who had never seen Christmas. It is an interactive eBook which animations and narration by Lauren Laverne.
According to The Guardian, some of the animators who worked on Disney's The Lion King animated the Bear & Hare advert. It will air for the first time on British TV during this Saturday's X-Factor and we have to say that's it's made us all feel rather Christmassy here in Pocket-lint Towers.
Well, it did until Ebeneezer Miles refused to allow us to throw another log on the fire.
You can find out more about the Bear & Hare activities and view a trailer of the app at johnlewis.com.
