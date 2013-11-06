  Streamnation cloud service adds ability to share your ripped films with friends

Cloud storage and sharing service Streamnation has launched version 2.0 of its platform and has added the ability to upload digital TV shows and movies in order to view from multiple devices and loan content to your friends. This includes videos you have ripped from DVD or Blu-ray yourself - a grey area.

The service works much like other online cloud storage solutions, but is very media friendly. As well as allowing you to upload your own photos and videos to share with friends and family, it now offers sections for films and programmes you have acquired. You upload them to Streamnation and can then access them anywhere you go, even lend the viewing rights to others for 24 hours at a time. When doing so, the person "borrowing" the content is the only one able to view it for the period.

You can even assign the correct box art to each movie or show.

Founder of the service and former co-founder of Deezer, Jonathan Benassaya, believes that the site is operating within the law and he is au fait with digital rights laws. As posted on The Verge, he claims that because only one person is able to view the content at a time, it complies with fair use borrowing guidelines. "We've recreated physical borrowing in digital, with same restrictions," he said.

"The concept of borrowing inside of fair use is restricted to friends and family, and since there is no copy involved, you are not distributing multiple copies of the same content to your friends."

This does not apply to hooky content downloaded illegally from Torrent sites, just your own DVDs and Blu-rays. And the company does have a disclaimer in its terms of service, to reinforce that message: "The unauthorised upload of copyrighted or other proprietary user content is illegal and could subject the user to personal liability for damages in a civil suit as well as criminal prosecution. Users assume all liability for any damage resulting from any infringement of copyright or proprietary rights," it says. There are also definitive terms that by uploading content, you agree that you have the required permission to do so.

You can check out and sign up to Streamnation 2.0 at streamnation.com. It is available cross-platform, including desktop and mobile.