  Knock app literally lets you knock your iPhone to unlock a Mac

Lovers of the Apple ecosystem now have a new way to unlock their computers, without password and Touch ID, because there's a new app that lets them literally knock their iPhone to unlock a Mac.

For just $3.99 (£2.49), the Knock app for iPhone will unlock your Mac (the Mac app is free at Knock’s website). Once you install the apps, all you have to do is connect your iPhone to your Mac using Bluetooth LE - and then start knocking away. Your iPhone will auto-detect any paired computer nearby.

Knock has a promo video, showing one Knock user simply knocking twice on his iPhone through his trouser pocket to unlock his nearby Mac. This example also demonstrated that he didn't have to take out his iPhone or pick up his iPhone. In other words, Knock is hands-free...kind of.

You can also wave your iPhone to unlock a Mac, if hammering your knuckles on to a £549 piece of hardware doesn't sound too appealing. Also, for those of you who worry about security, Knock says passwords are encrypted and not transferred to any computer but yours.

We played with Knock and found it unable to detect Macs in some instances. But after quitting and re-launching Knock, all connection issues were resolved. This might be a gimmicky product for some, but its cool factor is nonetheless plainly obvious.

Check out the video below for more details.