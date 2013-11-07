Android 4.4 KitKat: When's it coming to my phone or tablet?

Google has announced the launch of the latest version of its operating system, Android 4.4 KitKat, in San Francisco along with the unveiling of the Nexus 5.

That's all very well and good, but when is it coming to your Android smartphone? Will the smartphone in your hands be getting an upgrade to enjoy some of the new features?

It was available straight away on the Nexus 5 and has now arrived to the Nexus 4, Nexus 7 and Nexus 10.

The Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 received the update in November, followed by the Nexus 4. Both the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One Google Play editions have also received the update.

HTC has announced the majority of its HTC One users in the US are one step closer to receiving Android 4.4 KitKat as the update is with Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile for final carrier testing.

Certification is expected to come around the end of January, meaning the update has reached the third and fourth stages before it is being pushed out over-the-air to handsets. It is currently in the hands of the carrier's to install their own custom software and run tests, after which it will be released.

There is no word on the UK at the moment, but it is assumed HTC is in a similar position in territories outside the US so hopefully upgrade isn't far off.

Samsung has yet to issue a statement on what devices, if any, will be getting the new Android 4.4 update. We've asked for a statement and are awaiting an answer but rumours are suggesting the the new KitKat update won't be coming to the Samsung Galaxy Nexus.

No word on the G2 at the moment, but the LG made Nexus 4 will be getting the update as part of the Nexus programme.

LG has announced the LG G Pro 2 will be launching in February and although no specs were detailed, the device is rumoured to be coming with Android 4.4 KitKat.

Asus makes the Nexus 7 so that should be eligible for the KitKat update sooner rather than later. The company has yet to detail whether other tablets it makes will be getting Android 4.4 any time soon.

Motorola has subtly teased on Google+ that it will update Motorola devices to KitKat. The Google-owned company has an Upgrade support page, where you can select your carrier and device to see if you're queued to get an upgrade. We looked briefly and saw AT&T's Moto X and Verizon's Droid Ultra (among many others) will be updated to Android 4.4 KitKat.

The US and UK models of the Moto G should both have the KitKat update available to them now and the recently launched UK model of the Moto X comes with Android 4.4 preinstalled.

Sony announced that the Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, Xperia Tablet Z, Xperia Z Ultra and Xperia Z1 are a part of the "first raft of Xperia products" that'll make it to KitKat. That means other Sony devices could get an upgrade too.

Sony didn't specify when KitKat would land for the above handsets - only mentioning that it would give specific information on product upgrade timings and software features "as things progress" and that software rollouts are a phased process. Timings and availability may vary by market and carrier as well, the company added.

We will be continuously update this article as quotes and more information comes in about when certain phones will be getting the new Android operating system.