  Fantastical 2 calendar app by Flexibits launches - reimagined for iOS 7

Fantastical 2 is out.

Flexibits originally revealed that the sequel to its hugely popular calendar app would release in October, and it followed through with its promise, launching a new app packed full of features. It's also been redesigned and reimagined for iOS 7.

The first version of Fantastical notably supported dictation so you could speak the details of your event and Fantastical would handle the rest, now the company has added things like the ability to add reminders directly from the Reminders list or new event screen, as well as the ability to create alerts with phrases such as "remind me tomorrow at 3pm".

There's also new event details, including a map to show an event’s locations, elegant week view, extended keyboard for 4-inch screens, birthday options, etc. Check out Fantastical 2's webpage for a breakdown of all the features, or just download the new app from Apple's App Store. It's currently listed at an introductory price of $2.99 (US).

But that's not all: Flexibits teased on its blog that it has more stuff in the works for Fantastical on iOS, though the developer said it isn't ready to talk about what's coming just yet.