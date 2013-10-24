  Vine updates apps with better editing functionality, can now save posts for later

Twitter-owned Vine has released a sizable update to its iPhone and Android apps, making it much easier to construct goofy six-second creations. With the new features, Vine says you can maintain multiple posts in progress over time and edit your posts before you share them.

The new Sessions feature will allow you to save any Vine post and come back and work on it later. In the old version of the app, you were required to shoot the videos and upload them right away, or be forced to lose them. Now your videos will save in the system - up to 10 posts at one time. You can tap the icon in the bottom right corner of your camera to save a new session or open an existing one.

Time Travel lets you remove, reorganise, and replace any shot while working within a post. Again, in the past you had to shoot straight through - no dragging clips around to make the perfect video. The green bar while you’re shooting or "edit" when you’re previewing a post will give you the ability to drag things around.

"Vine was built for one purpose: to make it easy for people to capture life in motion and share it with the world," the company wrote in a blog post. "That is the reason we built the Vine camera, and it’s why we continue to improve upon and build new tools for your creations, nurturing the balance between power and simplicity that you’ve come to expect from us."

Vine has created quite the celebrity base from a group of YouTube actors, providing users with six-second comedy bits on a daily basis. We've rounded up the top in the community, and we're sure they're excited for the new editing abilities bestowed upon them.

The update is now available in the App Store and Google Play to help you work your way to the popular chart in Vine.