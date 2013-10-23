  Curated collections on eBay introduced, featuring expert curators like Pharrell Williams

Online marketplace eBay has announced a new feature that's suppose to bolster your personal shopping experience, and it's called curated collections.

As part of curated collections, trendsetters and expert curators - such as Solange Knowles, Pharrell Williams and Kelly Oxfordwill - will handpick products from eBay's database and arrange them into collections. All you have to do is personalise your feed by following the collections, curators, eBay users and other interests.

Your profile is customisable too, whether you're a buyer or seller, allowing you to share information such as the collections you've created or follow. Sounds a lot like Pinterest, eh?

Michael Phillips Moskowitz, chief curator and editorial director at eBay, will also oversee collections on a new page, called eBay Today, giving you a daily view of the site's most interesting items. The whole goal is to intrigue and inspire shoppers.

Pharrell Williams, as part of the initial push, commented on the curated collections feature: "Shopping on eBay is unlike shopping anywhere else – it's a place to discover things you love and things you never knew you needed. Now, anyone can create their own collection on eBay and fill it with all their dream items."

Aside from collections, eBay also announced in-store pickup for select retailers. Only Toys R Us and Best Buy are available initially, but it's all part of an expansion for its same-day delivery service eBay Now. The company said it hopes to serve 25 markets by the end of 2014, including Chicago, Dallas and London.