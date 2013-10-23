  See LinkedIn profiles in iPhone Mail app: LinkedIn Intro launches alongside new LinkedIn iPad app

LinkedIn acquired email company Rapportive in 2012 and has been working with it ever since to develop a product specifically for Apple Mail on the iPhone, and it's called LinkedIn Intro.

Intro shows you LinkedIn profiles in your iPhone Mail app. An example of how Intro works: you’ve just received an email from someone you don’t know, but Intro shows you immediately what the person looks like, where he or she is from and what he or she does for a living. This type of information will be particularly useful in eliminating spam.

LinkedIn described Intro on its blog as a "rich, interactive, application-like experience", where you can see a summary of contacts, your strongest mutual connections, their past and current occupations, their education and full descriptions - the list goes on.

"Intro gives you everything you need to put faces to names, establish rapport, write the most effective emails - and ultimately - be brilliant with people, and better at at what you do," LinkedIn added.

Intro is available in English for LinkedIn members worldwide starting today, and it supports Gmail, Google Apps, Yahoo! Mail, AOL Mail and iCloud directly from within the Apple Mail app for iPhone.

Aside from Intro, LinkedIn also announced a redesigned LinkedIn app. LinkedIn launched its first iPad app in 2012, but now there is a new version with changes for the feed interface. The app now features influencer posts and photos and embedded videos. Users can also engage with individual posts directly from the feed by simply swiping horizontally within each post.

Other changes include improved Search functions and a new navigation center at the top. It looks like a horizontal-scrolling carousel. The new iPad app will be available later today in Apple's App Store.

There's also some new information about Pulse. LinkedIn acquired the popular news reader in April for $90 million in stock. As part of its relaunch, LinkedIn revealed today that it'll add many of its desktop features into Pulse including integration of its Influencer blogs.

Going back to Intro for iPhone, LinkedIn has invited people to get it at intro.linkedin.com. You can also learn more about the product in the video below.