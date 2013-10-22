  Vine, Instagram, and Flipboard coming to Windows Phone 8 in the 'coming weeks'

As part of the Nokia Lumia 1520 announcement during Nokia World in Abu Dhabi it was announced that both Vine and Instagram social video and picture sharing apps are coming to Windows Phone 8 as well as a version of reading app Flipboard. Finally!

Instagram at least will be available for WP8 in "the coming weeks", but no final date of release has been confirmed.

Still, that's exciting news for Windows Phone 8 users as the wait for both apps has been a long one. Is this is a sign of Nokia and Microsoft upping the Windows Phone game and giving Android and iOS something to chew on?

Whether the apps will operate in the same fashion as they do on Android and iOS devices or introduce additional functionality is unknown at the moment, but we look forward to finding out as and when more info is spilled via Nokia and Microsoft.

Nokia has also announced that Flipboard has developed a version of its reading app for Windows RT for the launch of the Lumia 2520 and promised a version for Windows Phone 8 users as well.

"Today, we're excited for everyone to see Flipboard on the new Nokia Lumia 2520," said Eric Feng, CTO of Flipboard. "Nokia, with their commitment to creating world-class user experiences, was a key partner for us bringing Flipboard to the Windows 8 platform for the first time.

"Lumia 2520 users can instantly read their favourite news or create their own Flipboard magazines on any topic imaginable. We look forward to bringing Flipboard to Lumia smartphones in the coming months."