  Icon theme pack brings iOS 7 to OS X since Apple won't

Many thought with the release of Apple's latest version of OS X, the company would bring more iOS elements over to the platform. But as we now know, Mavericks sticks to Apple's OS X routes. User "iynque" on the DeviantArt forums took matters into his own hands, creating a handy icon theme pack that will bring iOS 7 to OS X - sort-of.

All the essentials are included for iOS-ification. You'll find icon revamps for the typical apps you would expect, including Messages, Calendar, Photos, Camera, Weather, Clock, Maps, Notes, Reminders, and the iTunes Store. The oddballs like Time Machine, InDesign, Photoshop, Preview and others have had the iOS treatment, too.

To use the icons is an easy process: download the 200MB folder from DeviantArt and CandyBar from Panic. You can then use CandyBar to drag and drop icons where you'd like.

If you'd rather not use CandyBar, which makes managing icons extremely easy, you can do it manually through OS X. Right click "Get Info" under an application and drag the icon you want on to an existing one.

Included in the icon pack are compatible formats for Android, Windows, Mac and iContainer for a complete CandyBar makeover.