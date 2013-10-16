  The best infographic on data we've seen: want to see how the human brain storage compares to the entire internet?

We get sent a lot of infographics and a lot of data lists. And every once in a while we get a perfect combination of the two - that's what this depiction of data sizes from InTechnology does beautifully.

Take a journey from the minimalism of a byte all the way up to the hard-to-fathom yottabyte, all in a few clicks. Along the way you'll be told quantifiable values that relate to life as we know it. For example, without giving too much away, 1MB is 873 pages of plain text and 88TB is the size of the entire internet in 1997.

So have a click though and enjoy here, then if you like embed it on your site using the link found on the InTechnology site.

Stefan Haase, Divisional Director at InTechnology said: "We help our clients to manage their data every single day, and are constantly asked, 'What exactly does a terabyte of storage get me?' or 'Will 500GB be enough to store all of my business' important documents?'.

"We hope that Byte Size will help everyone to understand the relationship between data sizes that little bit better."

Have you spotted any good infographics lately? If so let us know in the comment below.