  Foursquare for iPhone updated with real-time push recommendations

One month after showing up on Foursquare for Android, Foursquare has now updated its iPhone app with relevant, real-time recommendations via push.

It's not a typical recommendation feature; Foursquare has fine-tuned what shows up in real-time. One example includes walking into a a restaurant and receiving a push notification for what's good on the menu. The update will also alert you to the usual things like nearby places to visit, thanks to a new "nearby" button.

Read: Foursquare for iOS and Android update lets you check-in friends

The latest version of Foursquare for iPhone will even let you tap to see which friends are nearby, which includes seeing a friend's most recent check-in. You can even see what friends are doing worldwide. All of these new bells and whistles are meant to bridge the gap between social networking and local discovery.

Foursquare's push recommendation feature will tell you what to do, eat or see within the vicinity of your current location, and you don't even have to request the information. There's just one catch: real-time recommendations are initially only available to some iPhone users.

Foursquare said it will roll out the feature to everyone else eventually, though it's already available to most Foursquare users on Android.