  Login and Pay with Amazon service for buying online launches and sets sight on PayPal

Amazon has announced a new shopping service that allows customers, buyers, etc., to browse and pay for items anywhere online with just a few clicks and while using their Amazon credentials.

Called Login and Pay with Amazon, the service streamlines how customers transact with online merchants and companies' websites. All customers have to do is create an online account at Amazon, and then they can both login and pay on any participating site simply using their Amazon credentials. This allows customers to have just one account password - rather than many at various online merchants' websites.

Amazon already has more than 215 million active customer accounts. That means online merchants using Login and Pay with Amazon can essentially tap into Amazon's wide base and guarantee their customers an easy and safe shopping experience with a single login. Speaking of online merchants, Login and Pay with Amazon also offers them low pricing for payment services and free fraud protection.

Amazon promises not to share customers’ credit card information, and it will cover all purchases with its A-to-z Guarantee protection program. Login and Pay with Amazon - which works on tablets, mobile and desktop devices - even replaces guest checkouts with recognised customers, and it will therefore help with things like managing and tracking orders, purchase history detail, special discounts, instant access to shipping addresses and payment methods.

It's worth noting that Amazon's new service will take on PayPal. PayPal similarly offers online shoppers and merchants a way to seamlessly and safely transact while also eliminating the need for guest checkouts. Login and Pay with Amazon is likely Amazon's way of becoming the de facto merchant for all shopping sites.

Check out the video below for more details.