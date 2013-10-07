  Room on the Broom interactive game hits iPad, iPhone and Android in time for Halloween

Magic Light Pictures, the studio behind the 3D animated film version of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved children's book Room on the Broom has released an app for iOS and Android featuring the witch and her animal friends.

Room on the Broom Games is aimed at three to seven-year-olds and is based on Scheffler's original illustrations for the book. It feature eight different interactive activities, with games aimed at helping to develop younger kids' counting, creativity and literacy.

And if you're a parent with a toddler or two who has read them the book many, many times or sat through the film version for more than 100 viewings like us, you'll probably have more than a little fun with the application yourself.

Julia Donaldson, who also created and wrote The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, said that Magic Light was the ideal partner for this project: "When Magic Light first mentioned to me the idea of producing a game offering children a different way to engage with the Room on the Broom characters, I was confident that they would produce another beautiful high-quality product to sit alongside their films and merchandise.

"The games have been especially designed to echo traditional children’s games of observation and memory and are a lovely addition to the world of Room on the Broom. My own favourites are feeding chips to the dragon and creating constellations of stars."

Room on the Broom Games is available on iTunes and Google's Play Store for £2.99 now. It is also available for the Amazon Kindle Fire devices on the Amazon Appstore.